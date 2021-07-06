Ireland Data Center Market by Investment to Reach USD 3.84 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 06.07.2021, 16:00 | 49 | 0 | 0 06.07.2021, 16:00 | CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Ireland data center market report. Ireland data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.47% during the period 2020−2026. Ireland data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 24 existing data center and 12 upcoming facilities spread across 3 cities including Dublin and other cities. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: In Ireland , favorable climatic conditions, an abundance of renewable energy, low latency, increased government support, and excellent fiber connectivity to mainland Europe and the US to drive Ireland's data center market. The country hosts major hyperscale operators such as Facebook, Google, AWS, and Microsoft. Dublin is the leading data -center market in Ireland with 20 unique colocation data center facilities accounting for over 89% of the existing power capacity. Other cities such as Cork and Belfast, and among others will witness increased investment over the next few years. The Grange Castle Business Park in Dublin is a hub for data centers with Google, Microsoft, Interxion, CyrusOne, and EdgeConneX having data center facilities in the business park. Microsoft and EdgeConneX plan to build additional data centers in the business park. In 2020, Ireland generated over 40% of its total energy via renewable energy sources and expects to reach 70% by 2030. Echelon Data Centres, a new entrant is developing an on-site substation which will connect with Irish wind turbines, to power its DUB20 data center. Cloud service providers constitute the bulk of the demand for wholesale colocation providers in Ireland , constituting around 75–80% of the overall colocation demand. Many cloud providers also plan to have self-built data centers in the country over the next few years. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Ireland

Facilities Covered (Existing): 24



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12



Coverage: 3 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in Ireland

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 12 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 9 data center investors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/ireland-data-center-market-2025 Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer