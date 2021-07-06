Biofrontera reports preliminary revenue for the month of June 2021

checkAd

Leverkusen, Germany, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, today reported preliminary, unaudited revenue for the month of June 2021.

The Company’s preliminary, unaudited revenue from product sales in June 2021 amounted to approximately EUR 2,626 thousand, compared to EUR 1,701 thousand in June 2020, an increase of 50%.

Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were around EUR 1,375 thousand compared to EUR 1,235 thousand in June 2020, an increase of 11%. In Germany, revenues from product sales amounted to approximately EUR 417 thousand, compared to EUR 370 thousand in June 2020, an increase of 12%. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 834 thousand, compared to EUR 96 thousand in June 2020, a plus of 770%. Sales in June this year include the first batch of Ameluz for reintroduction in the Scandinavian market by Galenica AB.

Preliminary unaudited revenues

  June Q2
in EUR thousands 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019
USA 1,375 1,235 1,539 4,861 2,166 5,060
Germany 417 370 309 1,285 1,054 1,081
Europe (ex Germany) 834 96 361 1,448 146 793
Total revenue from product sales 2,626 1,701 2,199 7,595 3,366 6,934
Revenues from R&D projects and license payments 0 48 54 0 6,278 162
Total revenue 2,626 1,750 2,253 7,595 9,644 7,096

Due to commercial rounding, rounding differences may occur in tables.

