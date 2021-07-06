Recruiter.com Reports on Recruiter Index with CNBC and Yahoo Finance

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT), an on-demand recruiting platform, discussed the results of its June 2021 Recruiter Index®, a monthly survey of Recruiter.com's network of more than 28,500 independent …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT), an on-demand recruiting platform , discussed the results of its June 2021 Recruiter Index®, a monthly survey of Recruiter.com's network of more than 28,500 independent recruiters and talent acquisition specialists, live on CNBC and Yahoo Finance . While the survey results suggest that recruiter confidence is high, they also indicate that talent shortages still plague many employers and industries.

Overall recruiter sentiment, which measures recruiter optimism about the current and future state of the job market, remains steady at 3.8, tying March and May as the highest months on record. Average roles per recruiter are up from 19 last month to 20 this month, which is a 67% increase in workloads from the previous year.

Foto: Accesswire

Sentiment is scored on a scale of 1-5, with 1 being "Highly pessimistic about the job market's current and future prospects" and 5 being "Highly optimistic about the job market's current and future prospects."

At the same time, candidate sentiment fell for the second consecutive month, from 3.4 in May to 3.2 in June, indicating candidates are less interested in new job opportunities. 40 percent of recruiters say the average number of applicants per role has decreased since May. Taken together, these numbers indicate that widely reported talent shortages may be growing more severe.

Sentiment is scored on a scale of 1-5, with 1 being "Candidates are not interested in new job opportunities" and 5 being "Candidates are highly interested in new job opportunities."

"You have to really drill into why candidates are staying at home, why are they not even interested?" said Recruiter.com Chairman and CEO Evan Sohn in an interview with CNBC's The Exchange. "Are they taking the summer off? Are they only going back to where there's going to be remote work?"

Employers are taking a few different approaches to attract candidates in this tight talent market.

Raising salaries: Half of recruiters said the average salaries of the roles they're recruiting for have increased over the last month, up from 42 percent in May.

Changing requirements: 67 percent of recruiters said the majority of their open roles require college degrees, down from 71 percent last month, suggesting employers are loosening their requirements in the hunt for talent.

Working with recruiters: Demand for recruiters and talent acquisition pros surged in June. Survey respondents said recruiting/staffing was tied with medical/healthcare for the second-most in-demand kind of talent in June.

Despite these efforts, declining applicant volumes suggest candidates may be holding out for better offers.