checkAd

The Elders to address the global 'state of hope' in a week of activity to mark Mandela Day

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 16:15  |  33   |   |   

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 12 July, The Elders will bring together high-profile voices from across the world to launch a major new initiative to consider the State of Hope in these unprecedented times.

Mary Robinson – former President of Ireland and Chair of the Elders

In a week-long series of exclusive online talks released each day in the run-up to Nelson Mandela Day on 18 July 2021, members of The Elders will reflect on Mandela's legacy, examine its relevance to today's challenges, and recall the personal impact he had on their own lives.

Mary Robinson, Graça Machel, Ban Ki-moon and other members of The Elders will explore the example of Mandela's leadership, how his political philosophy can help address today's global challenges, and where hope can be found in the struggle for peace, justice, and human rights.

They will tackle some of the most intractable problems we face; outlining the severity of the challenges, but also, crucially, identifying where hope and potential solutions can be found. Issues to be covered by the Elders include:

  • Mary Robinson – former President of Ireland and Chair of the Elders on the shared challenges of climate change, nuclear conflict and an equitable global recovery from COVID-19
  • Zeid Raad Al Hussein – former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the global fight to defend and promote human rights in the face of growing authoritarianism
  • Hina Jilani – pioneering lawyer and justice advocate on why people power and a vibrant civil society are vital to building back a better world
  • Juan Manuel Santos – former President of Colombia and Nobel Peace laureate on the power of forgiveness and reconciliation in the struggle to overcome conflict.

Talks by the Elders will be released daily on a dedicated website (StateOfHope.Live) from Monday 12 July. They will be complemented by video responses from high-profile figures in politics, science and activism; including: Nobel Peace laureate and child rights campaigner, Malala Yousafazi; former UK Prime Minister, Gordon Brown; Ugandan climate activist, Vanessa Nakate; and former NASA astronaut, Colonel Chris Hadfield

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Elders to address the global 'state of hope' in a week of activity to mark Mandela Day LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - From 12 July, The Elders will bring together high-profile voices from across the world to launch a major new initiative to consider the State of Hope in these unprecedented times. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart Syringe Market to exceed US$ 14.4 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 9.6%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer
Huawei and Shanghai International Port Group Launch Centralized Remote Control Project for Smart ...
Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10.8% During the Study ...
MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market to Reach US$ 3,164.7 Million by 2027 |CAGR: 16.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Lemnisk Enters Japan with its AI-Driven Customer Data Platform
ZARIOT wins GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution
A textile company ARMORLUX launches a new range of optical frames and sunglasses
Sinopec Launches China's First Megaton Scale Carbon Capture Project
United Nations Honors Muslim World League's Mohammad Al-Issa for Global Diplomacy and Combating ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.9% - Valuates Reports
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus