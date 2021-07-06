The Elders to address the global 'state of hope' in a week of activity to mark Mandela Day

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 12 July, The Elders will bring together high-profile voices from across the world to launch a major new initiative to consider the State of Hope in these unprecedented times.

In a week-long series of exclusive online talks released each day in the run-up to Nelson Mandela Day on 18 July 2021, members of The Elders will reflect on Mandela's legacy, examine its relevance to today's challenges, and recall the personal impact he had on their own lives.

Mary Robinson, Graça Machel, Ban Ki-moon and other members of The Elders will explore the example of Mandela's leadership, how his political philosophy can help address today's global challenges, and where hope can be found in the struggle for peace, justice, and human rights.

They will tackle some of the most intractable problems we face; outlining the severity of the challenges, but also, crucially, identifying where hope and potential solutions can be found. Issues to be covered by the Elders include:

Mary Robinson – former President of Ireland and Chair of the Elders on the shared challenges of climate change, nuclear conflict and an equitable global recovery from COVID-19

Zeid Raad Al Hussein – former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the global fight to defend and promote human rights in the face of growing authoritarianism

Hina Jilani – pioneering lawyer and justice advocate on why people power and a vibrant civil society are vital to building back a better world

Juan Manuel Santos – former President of Colombia and Nobel Peace laureate on the power of forgiveness and reconciliation in the struggle to overcome conflict.

Talks by the Elders will be released daily on a dedicated website (StateOfHope.Live) from Monday 12 July. They will be complemented by video responses from high-profile figures in politics, science and activism; including: Nobel Peace laureate and child rights campaigner, Malala Yousafazi; former UK Prime Minister, Gordon Brown; Ugandan climate activist, Vanessa Nakate; and former NASA astronaut, Colonel Chris Hadfield.