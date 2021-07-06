checkAd

DGAP-News EnviTec Biogas Annual General Meeting 2021: Advanced biofuels - a new promising field of activity

EnviTec Biogas Annual General Meeting 2021: Advanced biofuels - a new promising field of activity

EnviTec Biogas Annual General Meeting 2021
Advanced biofuels - a new promising field of activity

  • General Meeting approves proposed dividend of EUR 1 per share for FY 2020
  • All agenda items approved by a large majority
  • CEO Olaf von Lehmden welcomes ambitious implementation of RED II

Lohne/Saerbeck, 6 July 2021 - The shareholders of EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) today honoured the positive performance of the company at the second digital Annual General Meeting. In 2020, the full-service biogas provider rigorously continued its business development and achieved a very positive consolidated result in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "We owe it above all to the know-how of our employees as well as to our integrated corporate strategy that we did not have to resort to short-time work or take advantage of government aid programmes in the second year of the pandemic and were even able to achieve one of the best results in the history of our company," said CEO Olaf von Lehmden.

Chief Financial Officer Jörg Fischer and Chief Technology Officer Jürgen Tenbrink also expressed their confidence that the company will be able to defend its position as the leading integrated full-service biogas provider also in 2021. This is essentially attributable to the development of a new business field, advanced biogas fuels, which has been accelerated by the acquisition of BioEnergie Güstrow, Europe's largest biogas plant. "Thanks to the ambitiously implemented Renewable Energy Directive RED II, significant greenhouse gas savings can now be achieved in the German fuel mix after 30 years of standstill, although they still fall short of the overall political targets," von Lehmden continued.

