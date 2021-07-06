checkAd

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Issues Correction Regarding Engagement of Volt Strategic Partners

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 16:30  |  23   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML), (OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML), (OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, issues a correction regarding its contract with Volt Strategic Partners Ltd ("Volt Strategic").

On July 5, 2021, the Company announced that it retained Volt Strategic as a capital markets and communications advisor, and market-making services provider. The Company would like to issue a correction stating that is has retained Volt Strategic as a capital markets and communications advisor, and Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") for market-making services. Volt Strategic is not providing market-making services, as was previously stated incorrectly.

The Company has, subject to regulatory approval, retained VLP to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm providing a variety of services focused on publicly listed stocks. VLP's exclusive market-making service is provided by W.D. Latimer Co. Limited. ("Latimer"), a registered investment dealer, in compliance with all applicable laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

Under the terms of the agreement with Volt Strategic, AIML will pay Volt Strategic $5,000 per month over a term of six months. The agreement may be terminated at any time on written notice by the Company or Volt Strategic.

For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of three months, continuing on a month-to-month basis thereafter. The agreement may be terminated at any time on written notice by the Company or VLP.

The Company is at arm's length with both Volt Strategic and VLP. To the knowledge of the Company's management, Volt Strategic and VLP do not have any present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, other than the compensation which the Company has granted pursuant to the agreements disclosed herein.

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to consultants of Volt Strategic and VLP to purchase an aggregate of up to 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the share option plan of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before July 5, 2023, at an exercise price of $0.80 per share and will vest quarterly in equal amounts over the first twelve months. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue 125,000 common shares to consultants of Volt Strategic. The stock options and common shares issuable upon exercise of the options granted herein are subject to resale restrictions imposed by applicable law or regulation, including a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of grant.

Seite 1 von 2
AI/ML Innovations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Issues Correction Regarding Engagement of Volt Strategic Partners TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML), (OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market ...
Stabilisation Notice
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Auddia Inc. Announces RadioAlabama as the Third Broadcast Radio Group Added to the Auddia App
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Indonesian Government Allocates Lemang Gas
Ximen Acquires 100% Interest – Wild Horse Creek Gold Property – 12,767 Hectares – Cranbrook, ...
Kalo Gold Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in The United States
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:30 Uhr
05.07.21
28.06.21
25.06.21
24.06.21
22.06.21
16.06.21
14.06.21
11.06.21