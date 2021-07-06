SmartMetric Development of Its Fingerprint Anti-Spoofing Technology Is a Breakthrough in the Biometric Fingerprint Industry

checkAd

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): After many years of research and development of its super thin fingerprint scanner that fits inside a credit card, SmartMetric has greatly enhanced its fingerprint scanning technology to provide rock solid anti-spoofing capability.

The biometric fingerprint recognition and scanning technology in the biometric industry to date, relies on software algorithms to attempt to differentiate between a live finger and a fake, say silicon replica of a finger. SmartMetric conducted exhaustive in-house engineering laboratory testing of these software based anti-spoofing processes with its team of engineers in Tel-Aviv, Israel and found that they did not adequately perform the task of recognizing between a fake finger and a live finger.

“We wanted to be assured that our fingerprint scanning technology would stand up to the most rigorous analysis of its anti-spoofing capability and finding the limitations in this area of software-based solutions, we set about to create a much sounder way of being able to distinguish between a live finger and a fake finger," said SmartMetric’s President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The company spent a great deal of time in research and development in creating its new advanced anti-spoofing technology. As of now the company knows of no other biometric fingerprint specialist company that has anything close or resembling the effectiveness of the SmartMetric solution.

SmartMetric is now preparing new biometric cards with its advanced anti-spoofing technology and will be soon presenting these cards to a global payments network for its biometric card testing and approval. When the testing and approval is completed, the company will then be able to present its biometric card for use by the card networks associated banks and related card manufacturers.

There are over 10 billion1 chip-based credit and debit cards now in circulation worldwide. The SmartMetric biometric solution has fingerprint scanning technology embedded inside the card that is used to activate the cards surface contact chip as well as its radio frequency contactless chip to enable a transaction. No fingerprint match of a live person fingerprint and the card will not work.

SmartMetric is a USA based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe and United States. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company.

SmartMetric has issued patents and patents pending surrounding its biometric card technology.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

