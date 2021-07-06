Perficient and Wacoal Design Tailor-Made Customer Experience with mybraFit

The current bra measurement chart originally created in the 1930s derives its sizing standards from Victorian-era shirt sizes. While women’s apparel expectations have since evolved, the standards used to measure and size bras have remained largely unchanged. When physical storefronts closed their doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, customers shifted their purchasing habits to ecommerce, further inhibiting the ability to get the right fit.

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the successful launch of the customer experience and recommendation engine behind a new digital fitting platform from Wacoal, a leading lingerie brand. The solution, mybraFit , is being praised by prominent fashion industry outlets like Vogue as a digital fitting innovation providing users with personalized product recommendations and a custom shopping experience.

“At Wacoal, we pride ourselves on being trusted by women for fit, quality, and comfort,” said Miryha Fantegrossi, vice president of merchandising and design, Wacoal America. “Without brick-and-mortar locations, we saw an opportunity to bring the traditional in-person fitting experience to the digital world. The mybraFit app is a transformative solution that brings ease to the fit experience, delivering a tailored size assessment within a matter of minutes.”

To create an exceptional digital fit experience, Perficient partnered with Wacoal to implement a digital innovation strategy that redesigned the product recommendation and purchasing processes. Perficient incorporated customer experience, creative, and technical strategies to engineer the fitting journey, in addition to branding exercises to determine the overall look and feel of the platform. Perficient also conducted in-depth customer research to ensure the overall experience was intuitive and made customers comfortable using a mobile app to fit themselves for intimate apparel.

Wacoal chose Sizer Technologies, a provider in contactless digital body measuring solutions, to provide the AI scanning technology of the fit experience. Once a customer uses the scanning capability in the app, they answer four questions about their composition and personal style preference. A proprietary algorithm implemented by Perficient then assesses the data points and customer-submitted information and correlates them to create a personalized recommendation of Wacoal products that will best suit each individual user. The virtual imaging process is secure, and the app does not save fit assessment scans to ensure the privacy of customers.