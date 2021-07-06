checkAd

Perficient and Wacoal Design Tailor-Made Customer Experience with mybraFit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 16:33  |  19   |   |   

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the successful launch of the customer experience and recommendation engine behind a new digital fitting platform from Wacoal, a leading lingerie brand. The solution, mybraFit, is being praised by prominent fashion industry outlets like Vogue as a digital fitting innovation providing users with personalized product recommendations and a custom shopping experience.

The current bra measurement chart originally created in the 1930s derives its sizing standards from Victorian-era shirt sizes. While women’s apparel expectations have since evolved, the standards used to measure and size bras have remained largely unchanged. When physical storefronts closed their doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, customers shifted their purchasing habits to ecommerce, further inhibiting the ability to get the right fit.

“At Wacoal, we pride ourselves on being trusted by women for fit, quality, and comfort,” said Miryha Fantegrossi, vice president of merchandising and design, Wacoal America. “Without brick-and-mortar locations, we saw an opportunity to bring the traditional in-person fitting experience to the digital world. The mybraFit app is a transformative solution that brings ease to the fit experience, delivering a tailored size assessment within a matter of minutes.”

To create an exceptional digital fit experience, Perficient partnered with Wacoal to implement a digital innovation strategy that redesigned the product recommendation and purchasing processes. Perficient incorporated customer experience, creative, and technical strategies to engineer the fitting journey, in addition to branding exercises to determine the overall look and feel of the platform. Perficient also conducted in-depth customer research to ensure the overall experience was intuitive and made customers comfortable using a mobile app to fit themselves for intimate apparel.

Wacoal chose Sizer Technologies, a provider in contactless digital body measuring solutions, to provide the AI scanning technology of the fit experience. Once a customer uses the scanning capability in the app, they answer four questions about their composition and personal style preference. A proprietary algorithm implemented by Perficient then assesses the data points and customer-submitted information and correlates them to create a personalized recommendation of Wacoal products that will best suit each individual user. The virtual imaging process is secure, and the app does not save fit assessment scans to ensure the privacy of customers.

Seite 1 von 3
Perficient Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perficient and Wacoal Design Tailor-Made Customer Experience with mybraFit Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the successful launch of the customer experience and recommendation engine behind …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21