Canadian General Investments Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2021 was $56.71, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 14.3% and 52.7%, respectively. These compare with the 17.3% and 33.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2021, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 14.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 16.8% at the end of 2020 and 22.2% at June 30, 2020.

The worldwide spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on such factors as business operations, supply chains, travel, commodity prices and consumer confidence, and the associated impact on domestic and international equity markets and fixed income yields, is expected to continue to have a significant influence on the equity markets and could significantly impact the value of investments held by CGI. Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited, the manager of the Company, will maintain its consistent, steady, long-term approach of holding diversified, appropriate investments, while pursuing selective new opportunities.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at June 30, 2021 was $38.65, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 12.3% and 53.1%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2021 were as follows:

Information Technology 27.4%
Industrials 21.2%
Materials 17.0%
Consumer Discretionary 11.3%
Financials 10.3%
Energy 5.5%
Real Estate 3.7%
Communication Services 2.1%
Health Care 0.9%
Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.6%

The top ten investments which comprised 37.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2021 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 6.0%
NVIDIA Corporation 4.6%
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.0%
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.8%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.8%
Lightspeed POS Inc. 3.6%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.3%
Amazon.com, Inc. 3.1%
TFI International Inc. 2.9%
Square, Inc. 2.7%

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca





