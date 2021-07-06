checkAd

Former JUUL Head of Corporate Affairs Joins Poda Team

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF)is pleased to announce that
former Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL Labs Inc. Nicholas Kaydsh has joined
Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board.

With over a decade of experience as a public affairs and regulatory expert, Mr.
Nicholas (" Nick") Kaydsh has led government relations and regulatory
departments for a number of large corporations, including acting as Head of
Corporate Affairs for JUUL Labs Inc., as Government Affairs & Public Policy
Leader for General Electric Canada, and as Director of Public Affairs for Red
Bull Canada. Nick is currently the founder and CEO of PharmAla Biotech.

Prior to his work in the corporate sector, Mr. Kaydsh gained a deep
understanding of government as a campaign and legislative staff member in
multiple levels of government, most recently directing the Outreach department
of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition at Queen's Park in Toronto. He has
also worked at the Canadian Parliament as a policy advisor. Mr. Kaydsh is
trilingual (English, French & Russian) and is a graduate of Queen's University.
He is active in non-profit and community initiatives in Toronto, including
fundraising for Toronto East General Hospital and as a member of the board for
Yonge-Dundas Square.

Mr. Kaydsh commented "I believe that Poda is well poised to gain significant
market share in the rapidly growing heat-not-burn market. With my vast
experience in public affairs and as a regulatory expert, I look forward to
helping guide Poda as they continue their global expansion. Entering highly
regulated markets requires careful planning and skillful execution, and there
are many potential pitfalls to be avoided. As a member of Poda's Global Advisory
Board, I look forward to helping the Company make smart decisions that will lead
to rapid and sustainable growth on a global scale. Poda's one-of-a-kind
heat-not-burn technology has the potential to make a big difference in the lives
of nearly 1.3 billion cigarette smokers around the globe, and I look forward to
contributing to this positive change on a worldwide scale."

Mr. Michael Nederhoff, previously the president of JUUL Labs Canada and a
current member of Poda's Global Advisory Board, commented "Having worked closely
with Nick at Juul Labs Canada, I can personally attest to the skill and
expertise that Nick brings to the table. Nick has a wealth of regulatory
