Former JUUL Head of Corporate Affairs Joins Poda Team

Prior to his work in the corporate sector, Mr. Kaydsh gained a deepunderstanding of government as a campaign and legislative staff member inmultiple levels of government, most recently directing the Outreach departmentof the Office of the Leader of the Opposition at Queen's Park in Toronto. He hasalso worked at the Canadian Parliament as a policy advisor. Mr. Kaydsh istrilingual (English, French & Russian) and is a graduate of Queen's University.He is active in non-profit and community initiatives in Toronto, includingfundraising for Toronto East General Hospital and as a member of the board forYonge-Dundas Square.Mr. Kaydsh commented "I believe that Poda is well poised to gain significantmarket share in the rapidly growing heat-not-burn market. With my vastexperience in public affairs and as a regulatory expert, I look forward tohelping guide Poda as they continue their global expansion. Entering highlyregulated markets requires careful planning and skillful execution, and thereare many potential pitfalls to be avoided. As a member of Poda's Global AdvisoryBoard, I look forward to helping the Company make smart decisions that will leadto rapid and sustainable growth on a global scale. Poda's one-of-a-kindheat-not-burn technology has the potential to make a big difference in the livesof nearly 1.3 billion cigarette smokers around the globe, and I look forward tocontributing to this positive change on a worldwide scale."Mr. Michael Nederhoff, previously the president of JUUL Labs Canada and acurrent member of Poda's Global Advisory Board, commented "Having worked closelywith Nick at Juul Labs Canada, I can personally attest to the skill andexpertise that Nick brings to the table. Nick has a wealth of regulatory