Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Sweden data center market report.

Sweden data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.82% during the period 2020−2026. Sweden data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 31 existing data center and 1 upcoming facility spread across 8 cities including Stockholm and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. Sweden contributed to over 50% of the overall investment received in the Nordics in 2020. Within Sweden, Stockholm is the leading data center market with 23 unique third-party facilities contributing to over 60% of the existing power capacity in the region.
  2. Over 70% of the revenue in Sweden is generated through data centers operating in Stockholm. Other cities are also witnessing investments from hyperscale operators developing cloud data centers.
  3. M&A transactions and partnerships are enabling further growth in the market. In 2021, Northern Data has acquired a data center site in Boden, Northern Sweden, from Hydro66. The North American Pictet Alternative Advisors in partnership with Brunswick Real Estate, is planning to build sustainable data centers in the Nordic countries, including Sweden.
  4. Enterprise investors such as Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their presence in the country by building / planning to build hyperscale data centers to be operational over the next few years. Facebook is currently adding a third building at its Lulea facility, to be operational in H2 2021.
  5. Many major colocation service providers, including Digital Realty (Interxion), IP-Only, and atNorth, develop data centers in Stockholm Data Parks, where facilities are designed to supply the waste heat to district heating systems.
  6. In Sweden, over 60% of the energy mix is renewable in nature, which is likely to reach 100% by 2040. Power pricing in Sweden is lower than other European countries, that makes it an attractive location for hyperscale investment.

Key Offerings:

