Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Sweden data center market report. Sweden data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.82% during the period 2020−2026. Sweden data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 31 existing data center and 1 upcoming facility spread across 8 cities including Stockholm and other cities. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: Sweden contributed to over 50% of the overall investment received in the Nordics in 2020. Within Sweden , Stockholm is the leading data center market with 23 unique third-party facilities contributing to over 60% of the existing power capacity in the region. Over 70% of the revenue in Sweden is generated through data centers operating in Stockholm . Other cities are also witnessing investments from hyperscale operators developing cloud data centers. M&A transactions and partnerships are enabling further growth in the market. In 2021, Northern Data has acquired a data center site in Boden, Northern Sweden , from Hydro66. The North American Pictet Alternative Advisors in partnership with Brunswick Real Estate, is planning to build sustainable data centers in the Nordic countries, including Sweden . Enterprise investors such as Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their presence in the country by building / planning to build hyperscale data centers to be operational over the next few years. Facebook is currently adding a third building at its Lulea facility, to be operational in H2 2021. Many major colocation service providers, including Digital Realty (Interxion), IP-Only, and atNorth, develop data centers in Stockholm Data Parks, where facilities are designed to supply the waste heat to district heating systems. In Sweden , over 60% of the energy mix is renewable in nature, which is likely to reach 100% by 2040. Power pricing in Sweden is lower than other European countries, that makes it an attractive location for hyperscale investment.





