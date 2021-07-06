checkAd

DGAP-DD MBB SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.07.2021, 17:00  |  10   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.07.2021 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Torben
Last name(s): Teichler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of Executive Management

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
132.00 EUR 13200.00 EUR
132.80 EUR 5312.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
132.2286 EUR 18512.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


06.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69466  06.07.2021 



MBB Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD MBB SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 06.07.2021 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius legt vorläufige Finanzkennzahlen für das erste Halbjahr vor und hebt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Administrative Board appoints Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Chief Financial ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank provides first green loan
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Wachstum im zweiten Quartal temporär auf 7,3 Prozent verlangsamt; ...
EQS-Adhoc: Rieter Updates Outlook for First Half Year 2021 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank stellt ersten grünen Kredit zur Verfügung
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports
Nagarro SE: Platz 2 für Nagarro in Deutschlands 'Lünendonk-Liste'
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Verwaltungsrat bestellt Siu Fung Siegfried Lee als Chief Financial Officer ...
EQS-News: Realizing the full potential of the digital workplace with ALSO
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:01 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MBB SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17:01 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17:01 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MBB SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17:01 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MBB SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MBB SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MBB SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings