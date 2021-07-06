DGAP-DD MBB SE english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 06.07.2021, 17:00 | 21 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
MBB Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Torben
|Last name(s):
|Teichler
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of Executive Management
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|MBB SE
b) LEI
|967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|132.8000 EUR
|3320.00 EUR
|132.8000 EUR
|2523.20 EUR
|132.8000 EUR
|6507.20 EUR
|132.6000 EUR
|6762.60 EUR
|132.6000 EUR
|2519.40 EUR
|132.6000 EUR
|3447.60 EUR
|132.6000 EUR
|530.40 EUR
|132.6000 EUR
|13260.00 EUR
|131.6000 EUR
|3684.80 EUR
|131.6000 EUR
|6185.20 EUR
|131.4000 EUR
|10380.60 EUR
|131.8000 EUR
|1977.00 EUR
|131.8000 EUR
|4613.00 EUR
|131.4000 EUR
|131.40 EUR
|131.4000 EUR
|6438.60 EUR
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0