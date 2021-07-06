Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results on Monday, July 19, 2021. A press release will be issued before the open of market trading.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

