ADM to Release Second Quarter Financial Results July 27, 2021

ADM (NYSE: ADM) will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A slide presentation will also be available for download at this time. The company will host a webcast at 8 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen to the webcast or to download the slide presentation, go to www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of time at www.adm.com/webcast.