

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.07.2021 / 17:17

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Anke Last name(s): Giesen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Correction of the release of 1 July 2021, 5:03 pm CEST; correction of the price and the corresponding volume

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

b) LEI

5299001ERX0K10IZUL40

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005773303

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 57.00 EUR 34200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 57.00 EUR 34200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT

