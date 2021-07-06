NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.



ExGen is pleased to report that Phoenix, (the operator of the Empire Mine Project), reports that its Idaho-registered operating subsidiary, Konnex Resources Inc. (“Konnex”), has filed a Plan of Operations (the “Plan”) with the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) on 30 June 2021, for review and approval for the construction and operation of the Empire Mine Open Pit in Custer County, Idaho, USA (“Empire” or the “Empire Mine”).