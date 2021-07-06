ExGen Phoenix Reports Ongoing Metallurgical Testing at Empire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of
Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of
Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and owns 1,330,000 common shares of
Phoenix.
ExGen is pleased to report that Phoenix, (the operator of the Empire Mine Project), reports that its Idaho-registered operating subsidiary, Konnex Resources Inc. (“Konnex”), has filed a Plan of Operations (the “Plan”) with the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) on 30 June 2021, for review and approval for the construction and operation of the Empire Mine Open Pit in Custer County, Idaho, USA (“Empire” or the “Empire Mine”).
Highlights
- Plan of Operations is a key step in moving the Empire Mine towards production
- No significant environmental issues have been identified on the Empire Property and Phoenix anticipates a straightforward permitting process
- Phoenix is carrying out an extensive program of work this summer at the Empire Mine, with electro-magnetic surveys and drilling taking place across all
properties
Plan of Operations
In 2017 Konnex began conducting baseline studies at the Company’s flagship Empire Mine property for eventual inclusion in a Plan of Operations for submittal to the Federal Land Management Agencies in charge of mine permitting and licensing.
Since that time, Konnex and its consulting firms have completed studies on Climate and Air Quality, Surface and Groundwater Hydrology, Soil Characterization, Land Use Planning, Cultural Resources, Mill Processing, Transportation, Socioeconomics, Water Use and Treatment, Workforce, Sanitary and Solid Waste Management, Plant and Wildlife, Aquatic Biology, Aesthetics, Recreational Impacts, Fire and Safety, Long Term Reclamation and Mitigation, Geochemical Characterization, Emergency Response and Contingency Planning, and Community and Infrastructure Planning.
