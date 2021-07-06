checkAd

Contraceptives Market Size To Reach USD 2163.1 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 2.5% - Valuates Report

BANGALORE, India, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Contraceptives Market by Product-Type: Prolonged Contraception, Short-term Contraception, Emergency Contraception, Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Reproductive Health Category.

The global Contraceptives Market size is projected to reach USD 2163.1 Million by 2026, from USD 1868.5 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the contraceptives market:

  • Population Awareness is Growing, and Government Initiatives to Prevent Unwanted Pregnancies are growing.
  • Increasing the rate of unintended pregnancies around the world to drive market growth.
  • The easy availability of many contraceptives in online or offline pharmacies, as well as a growing industry focus on consumer privacy regarding contraceptives, have created a variety of chances to participate in the contraceptives business.

https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-8A4479/global-contracep ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CONTRACEPTIVES MARKET

Rising awareness among the population & increasing government initiatives to prevent unwanted pregnancies is expected to drive the growth of the contraceptive market during the forecast period. The ever-increasing global population, particularly in developing economies, is a growing source of concern around the world, necessitating government initiatives such as public awareness campaigns to eliminate or reduce the risk of unwanted pregnancies, abortion risks, and the threat of sexual disorders.

Women in smaller counties have limited access to contemporary birth control, resulting in undesired pregnancies and abortions. This in turn is expected to drive the contraceptive demand and thereby driving the market size as well

Furthermore, the easy availability of many contraceptives in online or offline pharmacies is also driving the growth of the contraceptives market size.

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-8A4479/Global_Co ...

CONTRACEPTIVES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold one of the largest contraceptive market shares during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies across the region and the growing number of teen pregnancies across the U.S.

