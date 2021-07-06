EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Yandex N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous Yandex Self-Driving Group and Grubhub Partner for Robot Delivery on US College Campuses 06.07.2021 / 18:30 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Yandex Self-Driving Group, a leading autonomous vehicles developer, today announced a multi-year partnership with Grubhub, the leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform on college campuses. The partnership between Grubhub and Yandex SDG will create faster and more cost-effective deliveries on college campuses in the United States.

Yandex autonomous delivery robots will join Grubhub's robust food delivery platform built specifically for life on campus. Grubhub partners with more than 250 college campuses across the US, giving students the ability to integrate meal plans directly into their Grubhub account and access restaurants both on and off campus for delivery and pickup. Grubhub and Yandex SDG will be rolling out delivery by autonomous robots at select campuses later this fall.

"We chose to partner with Grubhub for campus delivery because of Grubhub's unparalleled reach into college campuses across the United States, as well as the flexibility and strength of their ordering platform. We are delighted to deploy dozens of our rovers, taking the next step in actively commercializing our self-driving technology in different markets across the globe,'' said Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of Yandex Self-Driving Group.

"Together with Yandex, we're changing the way college students experience food delivery," said Brian Madigan, vice president of corporate and campus partners at Grubhub. "We're excited to offer these cost-effective, scalable and quick food ordering and delivery capabilities to colleges and universities across the country that are looking to adapt to students' unique dining needs. While college campuses are notoriously difficult for cars to navigate, specifically as it relates to food delivery, Yandex robots easily access parts of campuses that vehicles cannot - effectively removing a major hurdle universities face when implementing new technology."