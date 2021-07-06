checkAd

RealPage Launches Revolutionary Water Management Solution Smart Water

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 17:30  |  30   |   |   

RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced the launch of Smart Water, the first solution in the multifamily industry that leverages submeter technology to significantly reduce the cost of water management for both residential units and common areas.

Smart Water allows property managers, owners and operators to act on potential leaks and manage water consumption across the entire property in real time. In initial trials, the solution is estimated to save properties approximately $67 per unit annually by mitigating leaks that range from slow and hard-to-detect to catastrophic. In addition, the solution enhances resident satisfaction and retention by reducing related costly repairs and promoting sustainable living.

According to a 2020 EPA WaterSense report, 90% of all communities have leaks, and 30% of all water consumption is attributed to wasted water from undetected leaks. In addition, the report also indicated that an irrigation system with one leak just 1/32 of an inch in diameter can waste roughly 6,300 gallons of water, costing up to $95 per month.

“One of our clients saved 750,000 gallons of water in the first three months across 47,000 units. And a water retrofit saved a single Denver property 6,000,000 gallons of water, or the equivalent of $130,000 annually,” said Mary Nitschke, VP of Sustainability at RealPage. “The savings in both water consumption and costs are enormous. Our Smart Water solution offers an economical solution that has immediate and long-lasting returns on investment.”

The Smart Water solution includes four main components: submetering and meter data, water management web application, resident engagement through the STRATIS Resident OneApp, and real-time facility alerts. Submetering and meter data includes IoT water sensors that capture real-time water data to identify leaks and abnormalities in common areas and residential units. The water management web application provides daily consumption data to understand water usage from the portfolio level to the submeter level. The STRATIS Resident OneApp engages residents with historical consumption views, the ability to set cost goals, and a gamified Green Ranking Score that reveals how they consume water and how they compare with other residents. And with real-time facility alerts, onsite staff can quickly correct issues and mitigate risk after receiving work orders for leaks. For more information about Smart Water, visit https://www.realpage.com/smart-water-management/.

STRATIS is part of the RealPage Smart Buildings initiative offering a seamless Sidewalk to Sofa solution for residents and property managers to navigate through all building access points with one app. It also enables control of devices such as thermostats to enhance sustainability and resident comfort. The Smart solutions under STRATIS create a sustainable living environment for greater resident satisfaction, higher retention, and ultimately, more attractive yields for property managers.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit RealPage.com.

RealPage Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RealPage Launches Revolutionary Water Management Solution Smart Water RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced the launch of Smart Water, the first solution in the multifamily industry that leverages submeter technology to significantly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.06.21
RealPage Appoints Dana Jones as Chief Executive Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21