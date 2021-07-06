checkAd

IMPLANET Announces Consolidated Revenue of €2.04 Million for Q2 2021

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces its revenue for the second quarter of 2021.

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet’s CEO, said: “The level of revenue generated in recent months substantiates the first stage of OSD’s integration. In the first half of 2021, we recorded a significant increase in Spine activity in comparison with the first half of 2020, returning to the performance observed in 2019 over the same period. The combination of our implant ranges has positioned us as a heavyweight in spine surgery, both in France and abroad. It has already led to the signing of a distribution contract in Germany with ulrich medical, further strengthening our presence in Europe’s largest spine market. Lastly, we are confidently reiterating our objective of achieving a critical mass in terms of revenue in 2021 – indeed, the integration of OSD’s activity on a pro forma basis from January 1, 2021 would have enabled the Group to record H1 revenue of €4.99 million.

2021 henceforth includes revenue recorded by OSD, recorded from May 19, 2021 (i.e. €0.52 million), which is booked under Spine activity.

In € thousands - IFRS1

 

2021

 

2020

 

2019

Total 1st quarter revenue

 

1,678

 

1,567

 

1,904

2nd quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spine

 

1,551

 

782

 

1,244

Knee

 

488

 

246

 

670

Total 2nd quarter revenue

 

2,040

Wertpapier


