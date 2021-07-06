checkAd

Keeping Customers Connected Suspension of Energy Service Disconnections Extended to September 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 17:48  |  30   |   |   

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today that it will extend the moratorium on utility service disconnections through September 30, 2021. The moratorium was put in place in March 2020 by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

“We believe extending the service disconnection moratorium for all customers allows for additional relief efforts from the state to take shape while protecting our customers who are financially struggling,” said Marlene Santos, PG&E Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to help customers manage their bills, PG&E will auto-enroll eligible customers in new extended payment plans by the end of September to coincide with the potential ending of the moratorium.

Additional Changes to COVID-19 Emergency Customer Protections

While the moratorium has been extended, other emergency customer protections put in place by the CPUC during the pandemic have expired.

Recertifications and Post-Enrollment Verifications for the California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) and Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) programs have resumed.

  • CARE/FERA customers whose program eligibility would have expired between March 4, 2020 and June 30, 2021 will be required to re-certify. Customers whose program eligibility expired on or after July 1, 2021 will be required to recertify within 90 days.
  • The earliest a customer may be removed from CARE/FERA is October 1, 2021 after a series of direct mail and targeted email communications.

PG&E has helped almost 300,000 residential customers enroll in CARE since February 2020 providing income-qualified customers with a monthly discount.

In addition, Medical Practitioner Certifications for the Medical Baseline Program have resumed.

  • Active Medical Baseline customers who have enrolled in the program under the consumer protections and customers with non-permanent medical conditions as designated by their medical practitioners will be required to recertify for their continued eligibility. PG&E will proactively communicate with Medical Baseline customers and remind them of their upcoming recertifications.
  • The transition coincides with the launch of PG&E’s new online Medical Baseline medical practitioner portal. This new portal will allow customers and their medical practitioners to complete the Medical Baseline certification/recertification process fully online. The new online application is accessible at pge.com/medicalbaseline.

In 2020, 192,000 customers were enrolled in PG&E’s Medical Baseline Program. As of June 2021, there are more than 256,000 PG&E residential customers signed up for Medical Baseline.

PG&E has proactively reached out to almost 400,000 impacted customers since the start of the pandemic and continues to partner with local Community Based Organizations to support customers.

PG&E is dedicated to helping customers as the company slowly moves back to more normal billing operations later this year. For more information log onto pge.com/covid19. We are here to help.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keeping Customers Connected Suspension of Energy Service Disconnections Extended to September 30, 2021 Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today that it will extend the moratorium on utility service disconnections through September 30, 2021. The moratorium was put in place in March 2020 by the California Public Utilities Commission …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21
01.07.21
30.06.21
29.06.21
28.06.21
Cooling Centers Help Local Residents Beat the Heat This Summer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21
23.06.21
22.06.21
19.06.21
18.06.21