HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Under the liquidity contract signed between NEXITY and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at June 30, 2021:

96,267 Nexity shares,

€3,855,967.

In the first half of 2021, a total of:

588,598 shares were purchased for €24,684,373 (4,385 transactions).

615,973 shares were sold for €25,945,799 (4,488 transactions).

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the start of the interventions at January 6, 2021:

116,892 Nexity shares

€2,887,803

Nexity is listed on the SRD and Compartment A of Euronext

Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP

ISIN Code: FR0010112524

