Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 17:45  |  43   |   |   

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract of Euronext NV

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris 6 July 2021 – Euronext announced today that the transactions carried out under the liquidity contract entered between Euronext NV and Rothschild Martin Maurel for the period ending 30 June 2021 resulted in the following assets appearing in the liquidity account:

  • 2,850 Euronext NV shares
  • 7,362,291 euros
  • Number of Buy transaction over the period: 5,865
  • Number of Sell transaction over the period: 5,958
  • Volume traded relating to Buy transactions over the period: 447,315 shares for 39,220,040 euros
  • Volume traded relating to Sell transactions over the period: 444,465 shares for 38,892,428 euros

As a reminder, on 31 December 2020, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 0 Euronext NV shares
  • 7,669,989 euros
About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,900 listed issuers worth €5.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2021, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal.

