Half-year statement of the liquidity contract of Euronext NV

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 6 July 2021 – Euronext announced today that the transactions carried out under the liquidity contract entered between Euronext NV and Rothschild Martin Maurel for the period ending 30 June 2021 resulted in the following assets appearing in the liquidity account:

2,850 Euronext NV shares

7,362,291 euros

Number of Buy transaction over the period: 5,865

Number of Sell transaction over the period: 5,958

Volume traded relating to Buy transactions over the period: 447,315 shares for 39,220,040 euros

Volume traded relating to Sell transactions over the period: 444,465 shares for 38,892,428 euros

As a reminder, on 31 December 2020, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

0 Euronext NV shares

7,669,989 euros

