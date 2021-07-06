checkAd

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global disinfectant sprays and wipes market report.

The disinfectant sprays and wipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.88% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. The disinfectant sprays and wipes market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 49% between 2019 to 2026.
  2. Disinfectant sprays are anticipated to witness a significant rise in demand for various disinfecting applications and have major usage in healthcare, hospitality, and commercial spaces, among others. The disinfectant sprays market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 47% between 2019 and 2026.
  3. Alcohols play a vital role in the disinfectant product segment. The composition of alcohol is one of the most significant factors in deciding the appropriateness of product usage. Alcohol-based disinfectant sprays and wipes is expected to witness a revenue increment of USD 1.92 billion between 2019 and 2026.
  4. The growing investments in healthcare expenditure, along with the increasing number of innovative products is anticipated to boost the growth of the disinfectants market. The healthcare segment of the disinfectant sprays & wipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% between 2019 and 2026 in APAC.
  5. The indirect segment accounted for the largest share of 76% of the global disinfectant sprays and wipes market in 2019 and market value of this segment is expected to reach USD 7,344.26 million in 2026.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, composition, end-user, distribution, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 33 other vendors

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market – Segmentation

  • The disinfectant wipes are increasingly gaining prominence among users because pre-impregnated and combination disinfectant/detergent wet wipes offer various advantages over sprays and solutions. Alcohol wipes and sprays are the most common cleaning products used by US nationals to clean hard surfaces in bathrooms and kitchens.
  • Alcohol plays a vital role in the disinfectant composition segment. According to the WHO, US EPA, and US CDC, alcohol-based sanitizers have proven effective against coronavirus. In addition, the emergence of various pandemics and epidemics to boost the usage of alcohol-based sanitizer.
  • In today's scenario, the latest cleaning chemicals used in the hospitals are formulated for cleaning purposes and disinfecting purposes. The manufacturers are adopting new technologies to introduce the latest and innovative products that comply with healthcare regulatory standards. With the evolving demographics and rising COVID-19 infections across the region, industrial users opt for branded hygiene products as a preventive solution to fight against coronavirus.

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market by Product

