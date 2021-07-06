checkAd

Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 18:03  |  15   |   |   

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a recruitment marketing technology company that helps recruitment teams automate tasks for efficiency and empower smarter candidate interactions, announced the launch of SmashFlyX Events. This new module centralizes, manages and automates virtual and in-person recruitment events and activities from pre-registration, during event activity through post-event follow-up, and ultimately, conversion to job applicants and hires.

Symphony Talent is a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions for some of the world's leading brands. Combining award-winning creative and marketing technology, Symphony Talent transforms employer brands to deliver world-class experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters.

With hybrid work options and COVID-19 fallout, employers can no longer rely on their event presence to be their differentiator. Instead, they need to be creating virtual and hybrid experiences and continued touchpoints to deliver their "why us" message. To appeal to top talent worldwide, talent marketing and human resource professionals are looking to recruitment marketing technology with a far reach without losing out on the human connection.

"Events have always been a powerful way to fuel talent pipelines quickly and also generate awareness for employer brands simultaneously," said Roopesh Nair, President, and CEO of Symphony Talent. "But as the world shifts — through technology and workplace trends, we have to create event experiences that meet today's expectations. This means designing a mix of virtual and in-person experiences that can work in tandem with our recruitment marketing platform."

SmashFlyX Events uniquely enables organizations to cast the widest net, advertising the events across every channel of media, leveraging existing contacts in the CRM, and tying it all together with analytics. Bringing it into one platform allows users to leverage the automation and tools available in SmashFlyX and extend their existing communication technologies to seamlessly create interactive, virtual events.

Key features of SmashFlyX Events include:

  • Centralized Events Management in CRM: With SmashFlyX Events, adding a new event to your career website is as easy as adding a new job posting. With provided templates, employers can easily activate events to automatically publish to the Events section of their career website and create a folder in the CRM to begin promotion and registration.
  • Cast a Wider Net: Seamlessly invite internal contacts from within the CRM and reach new contacts with programmatic advertising, all within the SmashFlyX platform. Let AI liaise between the CRM goals and your ad spend strategy to save you time and money.
  • Tracking Registered Contacts: Contacts who register for events automatically route to the event folder. Users may also invite additional contacts to register for the event. Users can customize the registration flow to seamlessly collect candidate information in the SmashFlyX CRM and trigger workflows.
  • Qualify Event Participants at Scale: Option to leverage workflow automation and assessments within SmashFlyX to select skill-checking screeners, credentials and virtual interviews to associate with the event. 
  • Remind and Follow Up: All engagement before, during and post-event is logged automatically into the SmashFlyX CRM. Engagement workflows are triggered to nurture candidates or schedule them automatically for interviews with hiring managers. With an omnichannel approach, users notify registrants of event details changes with templated email or SMS messages.
  • Nurture and Convert Leads Into Hires: Using campaigns and automation, promote job openings to event participants to fuel the talent pipeline and ultimately convert to hires.

Connect with us to learn more about SmashFlyX Events, and join us at our JOY Roadshow this summer to learn more about our latest product updates.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM NEW YORK and LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Symphony Talent, a recruitment marketing technology company that helps recruitment teams automate tasks for efficiency and empower smarter candidate interactions, announced the launch of SmashFlyX …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer
Huawei and Shanghai International Port Group Launch Centralized Remote Control Project for Smart ...
Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10.8% During the Study ...
ZARIOT wins GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution
Lemnisk Enters Japan with its AI-Driven Customer Data Platform
A textile company ARMORLUX launches a new range of optical frames and sunglasses
Sinopec Launches China's First Megaton Scale Carbon Capture Project
United Nations Honors Muslim World League's Mohammad Al-Issa for Global Diplomacy and Combating ...
Fresh Food Packaging Market Size Worth $181.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus