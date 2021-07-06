Gousto Chooses Sisense to Unlock the Value of its Data

Gousto sends precise ingredients and recipe cards to households across the UK, delivering nearly 8 million meals monthly. The company has helped families through the pandemic by delivering delicious recipes to their door safely, while reducing food waste and inspiring every home cook to be more adventurous at dinnertime. During the pandemic, Gousto more than doubled sales as demand for online food accelerated.

Sisense , the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, today announced how its customer, UK-based online recipe box company Gousto is using the Sisense Fusion Platform to strengthen access to their self-serve data and enhance better reporting and data visualizations for their employees.

As part of their next phase of growth, Gousto wanted to unlock more deeper, actionable insights from their data, and enable easier, faster, more ‘self-serve’ use of their data by their internal teams.

Gousto began looking to replace their legacy tool stack with an enterprise BI tool that could enable a wider array of visualizations and easier, more scalable ways to create compelling reports and dashboards for internal users and make it easy even for non-technical professionals.

Sisense stood out as Gousto’s platform of choice as it performed exceptionally well when it came to creating world class reports and dashboards for internal users easily and at scale.

Robert Barham, Director of Data at Gousto says implementing Sisense within the business is set to save time and create new opportunities by democratizing data. This means everyone in the organization can view and implement the data, start discovering new datasets, and leverage deeper insights, which will drive innovation while strengthening operational efficiency.

"Gousto brands itself, not just as a food company, but as a data company that loves food. We focus on taking a data first approach to how we operate, whether that be how we design our factories, or how we design our menus on our website. We have a number of data products that are optimizing the operation in that way," he says.

"I'm really excited about how Sisense will help democratize data across the company. Sisense can help us put data in the hands of users who in the past hadn't been able to go as deep in our data as they want to be. By leveraging Sisense, we can help our teams unlock new insights, come up with new ideas, and unlock the power of data across Gousto in a way that goes beyond what we've done so far."