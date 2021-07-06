checkAd

ESI Group Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 18:00  |  10   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 – ESI), leader and pioneer in Virtual Prototyping solutions, hereby releases the total number of shares making up the company’s capital and the total number of voting rights in June 30, 2021, in accordance with articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

Number of shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights *

Number of voting rights **

6,063,092

8,332,090

7,966,007

* The number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on all shares eligible for voting right (single or double), including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares).

** All Group shares have equal right to vote, except treasury shares, which are deprived of the right to vote, and registered shares held for more than four years that are eligible for double voting rights.

ESI Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ESI Group Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Regulatory News: ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 – ESI), leader and pioneer in Virtual Prototyping solutions, hereby releases the total number of shares making up the company’s capital and the total number of voting rights in June 30, 2021, in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.07.21
23.06.21
ESI Group: Share Buyback Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21
08.06.21
08.06.21