Transgene Balance Sheet of the Liquidity Contract With Natixis Oddo BHF SCA as of June 30, 2021
Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene (Paris:TNG) to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2021, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 175,000 shares
- € 312,618.00
In the first half of 2021, a total of:
|
Purchases
|
528,545 shares
|
€ 1,354,956
|
998 market transactions
|
Sales
|
548,545 shares
|
€ 1,389,681
|
1,212 market transactions
It is recalled that when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
Cash balance of the liquidity contract: € 500,000.00
At the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
- 164,183 shares
- € 246,158.00
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005498/en/Transgene Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare