Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (ALHGO.PA) Completes Its First Major Investment as a Listed Entity in Exos Financial, the Next Generation Platform for Institutional Finance

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (Paris:ALHGO) today announces its first major deal with a $3 million investment in Exos Financial (www.exosfinancial.com), as part of a Series B funding round that is expected to be $100-$200 million in total and will be used to accelerate growth both organically and through acquisitions.

Exos is building a data-enabled institutional finance platform designed to deliver the full suite of investment banking services in a modern and interconnected way. It was founded in the United States in 2018 by an experienced team of financial services professionals and data experts led by Brady Dougan, former global CEO of Credit Suisse.

In addition to its banking services, Exos has also incubated a number of innovative technologies which it expects to commercialize via its Exos Technology Ventures division. The first of these, Claira (www.claira.io) is a next-generation NLP technology designed to “digitize” legacy financial documents such that an organization can gain insights and make better decisions, which is post-revenue.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc declares: “An investment in Exos presents Hamilton Global Opportunities plc with an opportunity to become a stakeholder in an innovative data and technology-driven financial company challenging established players in an industry that suffers from constraints due to unwieldy legacy systems.

We look forward to working with our unique network of powerful industry leaders like Brady Dougan, whom we have known professionally in the past, and who are driving fundamental change in our sectors of choice. Exos is a prime example of how our network allows HGO to access deal ecosystems of the highest quality in order to provide superior if not exceptional returns to our investors.”

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC (“HGO”) is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned.

