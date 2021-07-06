Half-Yearly Report on Genkyotex’s Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux

During the period of 01/01/2021 to 30/06/2021, no transactions were carried out under the liquidity contract due to the acquisition by Calliditas Therapeutics of a controlling interest in Genkyotex in November 2020.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) to Kepler Cheuvreux, effective May 7, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:

As a reminder, under the liquidity contract the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at December 31, 2020:

9,243 Genkyotex shares,

13,467.52 € in cash.

During the period of 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020, the following has been executed:

- 147 executions on buy side

- 127 executions on sell side

During the same period, the volume traded was as follows:

- 18,814 shares for 47,956.14 euros on buy side

- 21,036 shares for 54,129.05 euros on sell side

About Genkyotex

Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. Its leading platform enables the identification of orally available small-molecules which selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, setanaxib (GKT831), a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor has shown evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in a Phase II clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Clinical trials in PBC and head and neck cancer with setanaxib are being planned in 2021 and investigator led studies are supported by the Company in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD) and in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs, are ongoing.

For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com

