HIGHCO shareholding as 06/30/2021

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement
of information 		Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
June, 30 2021 22 421 332 1 794 418 25 021 756 23 227 338
May, 31 2021 22 421 332 1 688 963 25 122 156 23 433 193
April 30, 2021 22 421 332 1 656 609 25 126 894 23 470 285
March 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 650 420 24 890 674 23 240 254
February 28, 2021 22 421 332 1 645 996 24 893 274 23 247 278
January 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 633 480 24 893 773 23 260 293
December 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 631 028 24 893 873 23 262 845

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 600 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE                                                Cynthia LERAT
Managing Director                                                        Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06                                                        +33 1 77 75 65 16
comfi@highco.com                                c.lerat@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly gross profit
Q2 and H1 2021 Gross Profit: Tuesday, 20 July 2021
Q3 and 9-months 2021 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 20 October 2021
2021 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Analyst meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts - SFAF)
First-Half 2021 Results Conference Call at 11 :00 a.m : Thursday, 26 August 2021

Results
2021 Half-year Results: Wednedsay, 25 August 2021

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC Small (CACS), CAC Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment





Disclaimer

