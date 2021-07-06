Orange Bank and Trust Company Opens New Full-Service Branch in the Bronx

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / The Board of Directors and CEO Michael Gilfeather of Orange Bank & Trust Company proudly announces the opening of a full-service branch at 1978 Williamsbridge Road in the Bronx, NY.This new branch further …

This new branch further expands the Bank's strategic regional growth plan with an emphasis on business banking. Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Officer, Anthony Mormile and Assistant Vice President and Relationship Manager, Vanessa Baijnauth will lead the Bank's effort with a focus on delivering old-fashioned service with cutting-edge technology to Bronx area commercial leaders.

Anthony Mormile is a Bronx native who joined Orange Bank & Trust in 2018. He has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry serving businesses and professionals in Westchester, Bronx and surrounding areas.

"Anthony's experience in commercial lending, and his familiarity with the Bronx make him a great addition to our Bank," said Michael Gilfeather, President & CEO of Orange Bank & Trust. "He understands the diverse needs of our client base and will be an excellent resource for both our existing and future clients."

Vanessa Baijnauth comes to Orange Bank and Trust from Ridgewood Savings Bank in the Bronx where she most recently served as the Business Banking Relationship Manager.

"Vanessa joins us with a broad 15-year background in all facets of banking including retail banking, internal branch operations, branch management and customized business programs to suit individual customers. She is a creative problem-solver and effective communicator and is an outstanding asset to our team, said Gilfeather."

Mormile is the Treasurer of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce and is a Board member of the North Manhattan-Bronx Board of Realtors. He also serves as a member of the Business Council of Westchester and Westchester County Association. Baijnauth serves as the Assistant Treasurer with Mormile on the Executive Board of the Bronx Chamber. She serves as a member of the Women's Catholic Cornerstone and Rotary Club. She is Liaison to the Bronx Borough President's Office, Community Boards, Bronx Public Libraries, and BIDS. She sits on the Advisory Board of Visions and is Treasurer of R.A.I.N. Home Attendant Services. She is also the founder of the Literacy Programs and Give a Smile Campaign for the less fortunate.

The Bronx branch will be open Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm providing a complete range of banking, and financial services emphasizing commercial lending, cash management, and wealth management services. Please visit OrangeBankTrust.com or call the branch at 718-775-3324 for additional information.

Foto: Accesswire

About Orange Bank and Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $1.9 billion in total assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland, Westchester and the Bronx.

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: