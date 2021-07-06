checkAd

GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi

A seasoned lawyer, operator and M&A Expert

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Loreto Grimaldi to the board of directors of GABY, effective immediately.

Loreto is a business executive and lawyer, admitted to practice in New York and Ontario. In addition to his extensive legal experience in corporate and regulatory law focusing on mergers and acquisitions, Mr. Grimaldi has significant operational and board experience across a number of diverse regulated industries in Canada and the U.S. (including California) for growth companies at the top of their respective industries.

Over a 25+ year career Mr. Grimaldi has held senior positions as COO, EVP, SVP and General Counsel and has led Legal, Operational, Insurance, Regulatory and Human Resources functions in these organizations. Currently, Loreto is the Chief Operating and Legal Officer for Tricor Automotive Group Inc., a distributed finance and insurance services company with operations in Canada and the US, owned by auto dealership groups in Canada representing over 240 franchised dealerships with annual sales of over $4 billion.

Mr. Grimaldi has extensive governance experience derived from several Board of Directors engagements with a number of public and private companies, including direct and recent cannabis board experience on the Board of Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH), a Canadian cannabis company operating medical clinics and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis in Canada and internationally. His responsibilities on the Aleafia Board have included Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, Chair of the Strategic Review Committee and Member of the Governance Committee.

Loreto has served as adjunct professor of Business Administration and the Law at the Schulich School of Business (York University) for over 15 years, and has also held teaching roles at Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto. He is the recipient of a number of business and legal awards including an Innovation Award in 2016 from Thompson Reuters as Innovative Dealmaker of the Year.

Mr. Grimaldi will chair GABY's Corporate Governance Committee and will serve as a member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

"It is an honor to welcome someone of Loreto's caliber to the Board of Directors of GABY", said Margot Micallef, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of GABY. "His diverse experience in governance, law, regulated industries, operations, and mergers and acquisitions brings a unique skill set to the board of GABY. In particular, his proven experience leading multiple M&A-driven industry consolidation plays, and in retail operations and franchising will serve GABY well as it continues to consolidate retail dispensaries throughout California."

Wertpapier


