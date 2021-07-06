Puma’s objective, with the Proposed Transaction, is to unlock the significant value from its Copper Projects, while Puma will concentrate its efforts and capital on its flagship Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick. In connection with the Proposed Transaction, Melius intends to apply to list its common shares (the “ Melius Shares ”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange or any other Canadian stock exchange (the “ Listing ”).

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc. (PUMA-TSXV) (“ Puma ”) is pleased to announce that subject to certain conditions, it will monitize off all of its copper projects (the “ Copper Projects ”) into a new company, Melius Capital 3 Corp. (“ Melius ”), thereby creating a new active copper exploration and development company in New Brunswick, Canada (the “ Proposed Transaction ”).

Pursuant to an option agreement dated June 30th, 2021 (the “Option Agreement”), Puma will receive, in consideration for the Copper Projects, Melius Shares and/or cash payments totalling $3.50M in value as detailed in the transaction highlights below. The total book value for the properties is $3.91M (as of February 28th, 2021).

The first payment under the Option Agreement consists of the issuance of 6 million Melius shares to Puma (the “Closing Shares”). Puma intends to distribute those Closing Shares to the Puma shareholders of record as of the record date, which date is yet to be set by the board of directors of Puma (the “Record Date”).

Upon Listing, Melius will issue a further 6 million Melius Shares to Puma (the “Listing Shares”). The Listing Shares will be retained by Puma for investment purposes. At the time of the Listing, Puma and the shareholders of Puma are expected to collectively hold approximatively 19.7% of the Melius Shares that will be issued and outstanding (18.9% on a fully diluted basis), unless Melius proceeds with additional private placements. Melius, is a private entity incorporated pursuant to the laws of the province of Ontario in 2021 that intends to apply to list on an exchange in 2021.

“With this transaction, Melius is acquiring a very promising exploration portfolio located in the famous Bathurst Mining Camp district,” said Marcel Robillard, Chairman and CEO of Puma. “Creating a standalone copper-focused company should give these projects the visibility and attention they deserve. With a significant historical resource of Copper already defined with immediate scope to enhance by drilling already defined targets, Melius represents an exciting growth-focused copper story, in full alignment with the interests of Puma’s shareholders, while our company concentrates its efforts on the Williams Brook Gold Project.