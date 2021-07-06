Falcon Files Its U.S. Application to The OTCQB And DTC Clearing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTC PINKS); ("Falcon" or the "Company") has now applied for OTCQB listing and full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company (DTC), a subsidiary of the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTC PINKS); ("Falcon" or the "Company") has now applied for OTCQB listing and full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company (DTC), a subsidiary of the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTC PINKS); ("Falcon" or the "Company") has now applied for OTCQB listing and full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company (DTC), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. Falcon Gold currently trades on the OTC PINK Sheets under the symbol FGLDF. The OTCQB is an upgraded marketplace tier for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. To be eligible, Companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.