checkAd

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index IMX Score Reaches Highest Point on Record in June

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 18:30  |  15   |   |   

The Investor Movement Index (IMXSM) increased .76 to 9.08 in June, up from its May score of 8.32. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005100/en/

TD Ameritrade June 2021 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)

TD Ameritrade June 2021 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)

The reading for the four-week period ending June 25, 2021 ranks “High” compared to historic averages.

“The S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved record highs amid generally positive economic data and cooling inflation fears, helping drive our Investor Movement Index to a new peak in June,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist, TD Ameritrade. “We’re heading into what is usually the summer lull, with relatively light trading volumes and low volatility, but corporate earnings loom large in July. The guidance from big names, starting with Financials, will be a focal point, and depending on what is said, the markets as a whole are likely to move based on their outlooks for the rest of the year.”

Equity markets were mixed during the period. The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved lower, down 0.3% during the period. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both moved higher, reaching all-time highs in the process. The S&P 500 increased by 1.8%, with the Nasdaq up 4.5%. Economic news was generally positive, although retail sales fell by 1.3% as consumer spending shifted from goods to services. President Biden and a group of senators announced a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure agreement to overhaul transportation, water, and broadband capabilities. Federal Reserve officials signaled an earlier-than-expected interest rate increase as the economy recovers from the pandemic and inflation heats up, while investors generally continue to believe recent inflation will be transitory.

TD Ameritrade clients were net buyers overall during the June IMX period. Some of the popular equity names bought during the period were:

  • Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA)
  • Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)
  • Ford Motor Co. (F)
  • Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

TD Ameritrade clients took advantage of rising prices to sell some equities during the period, including:

  • Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)
  • Moderna Inc. (MRNA)
  • Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)
  • Twitter Inc. (TWTR)
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

About the IMX

The IMX value is calculated based on a complex proprietary formula. Each month, TD Ameritrade pulls a sample from its client base of funded accounts, which includes all accounts that completed a trade in the past month. The holdings and positions of this statistically significant sample are evaluated to calculate individual scores, and the median of those scores represents the monthly IMX.

For more information on the Investor Movement Index, including historical IMX data going back to January 2010; to view the full report from June 2021; or to sign up for future IMX news alerts, please visit www.tdameritrade.com/IMX. Additionally, TD Ameritrade clients can chart the IMX using the symbol $IMX in either the thinkorswim or thinkorswim Mobile platforms.

Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold. All investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Please consider all risks and objectives before investing.

Past performance of a security, strategy, or index is no guarantee of future results or investment success.

Historical data should not be used alone when making investment decisions. Please consult other sources of information and consider your individual financial position and goals before making an independent investment decision.

The IMX is not a tradable index. The IMX should not be used as an indicator or predictor of future client trading volume or financial performance for TD Ameritrade.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to self-directed investors and registered investment advisors. A leader in U.S. retail trading, we leverage the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to help our clients stay on top of market trends. Learn more by visiting www.amtd.com.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org), a subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. 2021 Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.

Source: TD Ameritrade, Inc.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index IMX Score Reaches Highest Point on Record in June The Investor Movement Index (IMXSM) increased .76 to 9.08 in June, up from its May score of 8.32. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination ...
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Alight successfully closes business combination with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste