checkAd

QOMPLX Further Expands Large Catalogue of Intellectual Property in Cybersecurity & Risk Analytics 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 18:31  |  22   |   |   

TYSONS, Va., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX, Inc. (“QOMPLX”) a global leader in cybersecurity and risk analytics, announced today yet another set of patents recently issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office -- with 4 new issuances in the past 60 days alone. This robust catalogue of intellectual property covering analytics infrastructure and applications in cybersecurity and risk management underscores the superlative domain experience and deeply differentiated technology core that QOMPLX offers to its customers, including some of the world’s largest financial institutions, insurers, professional services firms, and U.S. government agencies. 

New patent issuances underscore real-time cyber risk scoring and catastrophic breach detection capabilities - core to addressing pressing cybersecurity and cyber insurance challenges exemplified by major ransomware and espionage events over the past year. Highlights of QOMPLX’s expanding intellectual property assets include: 

  • Strong Existing Catalogue:           42 ALLOWED / ISSUED patents, dating back to 2015 
  • Robust Pipeline Ahead:                107 PENDING patents currently on file with the USPTO 

“We are pleased that the USPTO has yet again recognized the significance and novelty of our security and analytics solutions,” said Dr. Andrew Sellers, CTO of QOMPLX. “We’ve spent years building this strong foundation of intellectual property that underpins the QOMPLX:OS platform. Over the past seven years, we’ve developed genuinely new & innovative solutions to address urgent modern risks faced by companies and governments to secure the core of their networks and gain new insights from data at scale. All of QOMPLX’s patents help our clients to simplify data and engage in effective risk quantification and management - with a substantial number representing foundational technology for securing authentication and identity in the cloud, and hybrid-cloud environments found in the modern enterprise.”

QOMPLX technology has been developed by expert practitioners who served at the highest levels of the U.S. Department of Defense & leading global companies. They came together at QOMPLX to invent and operationalize a new set of cyber and risk analytics products that gain control over data, including data quality, and transform risks into advantage for customers.

CEO Jason Crabtree said, “We’re pleased to see continued recognition of our real-time analytics capabilities across core authentication and identity security, insurance telematics - including continuous underwriting and telematics for cyber insurance, and cyber risk scoring.  Our robust intellectual property portfolio strengthens our position as a powerful competitor who is reshaping enterprise security for our global customers.” 

Recently issued patents include intellectual property covering a variety of specific applications and use cases that are highly relevant for enterprise customers in cybersecurity, banking, insurance, healthcare, and government. Recent issuances include coverage of capabilities such as: 

  • Detecting and mitigating authentication and identity forgeries for cloud and on-premise networks, allowing verification of authentication events to actually enable Zero Trust principles for both private and government entities
  • Profiling and rating organizations cyber security from external and internal scan data and other data sources including Active Directory
  • Platform for live issuance and management of cyber insurance policies on an ongoing or continuous basis to support dynamic insurance offerings and portfolio risk management
  • Holistic cybersecurity evaluation and scoring for risk quantification and management in supply chains, insurance, and enterprise risk programs

About QOMPLX
QOMPLX helps organizations make intelligent business decisions and better manage risk through our advanced, proprietary risk cloud. We are the leaders at rapidly ingesting, transforming, and contextualizing large, complex, and disparate data sources through our cloud-native data factory in order to help organizations better quantify, model, and predict risk.  Our specialized experts and technology solutions in cybersecurity, insurance, and finance power leading global corporations and mission critical public sector agencies. 

For more information, visit qomplx.com and follow us @QOMPLX on Twitter. 

CONTACT:
James Faeh, Director of Corporate Communications 
james.faeh@qomplx.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QOMPLX Further Expands Large Catalogue of Intellectual Property in Cybersecurity & Risk Analytics  TYSONS, Va., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QOMPLX, Inc. (“QOMPLX”) a global leader in cybersecurity and risk analytics, announced today yet another set of patents recently issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office - with 4 new issuances in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Record Q2 Production
Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 FORCE Trial in COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia
HUTCHMED Initiates Phase I Trials of novel ERK inhibitor HMPL 295 in Patients with Advanced Solid ...
Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces July 2021 Cash Dividend and Q2 2021 Earnings Release Date
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus