ABO-Group Environment announces the resignation of its CFO

Ghent, 6th of July 2021, 18:30 CEST – Press release / Regulatory information

ABO-Group Environment announces the resignation of its CFO

Johan Reybroeck has decided for personal reasons to leave ABO-Group and resign his position as CFO, member of the board, company secretary and compliance officer. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Johan will remain active within the organisation until 31 July 2021 and will systematically hand over his responsibilities in the coming weeks. Finvision, current partner in the area of consolidation and IFRS, will fill in the CFO tasks on an ad interim basis until a new CFO is appointed. The recruitment process in this regard is ongoing.

"Johan Reybroeck has been part of ABO-Group since 2011," says CEO Frank De Palmenaer. "Over a period of ten years, Johan has been passionately committed to ABO-Group. He has mapped out the path to a stock exchange listing and has helped make it a success story to this day."

"I am very grateful for the many years I have been able to serve as CFO in a family business headed by a visionary entrepreneur," says Johan Reybroeck. "I am proud of the progress we have made in terms of turnover and profitability. I would therefore like to thank the entire board, the finance team, the operational management and all “ABOriginals” for the wonderful cooperation over the past few years. I wish them all the best on the road to 100 million.”

About ABO-Group

ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on geotechnical engineering, the environment and soil remediation. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer
CEO ABO-Group Environment nv
frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu
T +32 (0)9 242 88 88

