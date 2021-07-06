2020/21 Universal Registration Document available

6 July 2021 – Alstom's 2020/21 Universal Registration Document, which includes notably the Annual Financial Report, was filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF) on 6 July 2021.

This document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulation and may be viewed on Alstom's website (https://www.alstom.com/finance), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

The following information is included in the 2020/21 Universal Registration Document: