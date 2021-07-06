checkAd

20210706 - Worldline - Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity contract - H1 2021

WORLDLINE SA
A French pubic limited-liability company
Registered office: River Ouest – 80 Quai Voltaire – 95870 BEZONS
Pontoise Registry of Commerce and Companies: 323 623 603

Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity
contract as of June 30, 2021

Bezons, July 06, 2021 Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June 30, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 0 Share
  • € 5,254,280.70

It is reminded that as of December 31, 2020 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 0 Share
  • € 5,269,028.00

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Marie
+33 7 84 50 18 90
laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt
+33 6 75 51 41 47
benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

Attachment





