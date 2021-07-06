checkAd

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kanzhun Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kanzhun Limited (“Kanzhun” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BZ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Kanzhun issued a press release on July 5, 2021, titled: “KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Cybersecurity Review in China.” According to the Company’s release, “pursuant to the announcement posted by the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, the Company is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority. During the review period, ‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China to facilitate the process.” Based on this news, shares of Kanzhun dropped by about 14.5% in intraday trading on July 6, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

