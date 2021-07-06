DGAP-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous R. STAHL is taking measures to examine and to procure conformity of visual signalling devices of the product series 6161 06-Jul-2021 / 18:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Waldenburg, 6 July 2021 - The Executive Board of R. STAHL AG has initiated to examine a total of approx. 11,000 supplied visual signalling devices of the product series 6161 for conformity with technical safety requirements (ATEX regulations) and to take corrective measures to achieve compliance. In connection with a customer complaint, R. STAHL determined as part of its quality assurance management that the mentioned signalling devices may, in very rare cases, not fully comply with product safety regulatory requirements.

Tests have shown that, depending on the environmental influences, water can enter and subsequently cause a short circuit in the electronics. This affects the flash signalling devices with product number 6161/2-1* and the continuous signalling devices with product number 6161/3-1* each operated with 230 Volt. R. STAHL is not aware of any claims arising from this to date. R. STAHL will inform customers in due time and take further measures in coordination with the competent market surveillance authority. The costs for the upcoming examination of the signalling devices and the follow-up measures that may be required (conversion, replacement) cannot yet be quantified conclusively. The final costs will depend on whether compliance of the affected signalling devices will be achieved via replacement with a substitute product or via retrofitting, which is currently still subject to technical review. The Executive Board further assumes that the costs for installation and removal incurred in connection with these measures are covered by the insurance coverage of the existing liability insurance.