Orano and its Industrial Partners Launch a Pilot Project for the Recycling of Electric Vehicle Batteries

Known as RECYVABAT (Recycling and Recovery of Batteries), the project is aligned with the concept of the circular economy, giving a second life to recoverable battery materials. The challenge is a significant one: by 2030, the number of electric vehicles on the road worldwide is expected to increase from the current 10 million to 100 million.

The Orano Group is joining forces with recognized partners in the field – Paprec, MTB Manufacturing, Saft and CEA – to test an innovative process for recycling the metals contained in electric vehicle batteries.

Working in a consortium, Orano and its partners have developed a process which separately purifies and recovers the metals contained in the batteries of electric vehicles (lithium, cobalt, nickel, etc.) so that they can be recycled and made into new battery components.

By pooling their expertise, the partners have the skills required to cover the whole value chain: collection and dismantling of battery packs by Paprec; preparation of materials using equipment supplied by MTB; production of new components by Saft using materials recycled by Orano; and the contribution of CEA-Liten to research activities on the entire life cycle.

Two industrial pilots will be built in the new facilities of the CIME (Center for Innovation in Extractive Metallurgy) on the Orano site in Bessines-sur-Gartempe in the Limousin region in order to conduct technical trials and tests on the process.

Recycling of batteries is an important way of protecting the environment as it limits the impact on natural resources. It also boosts French and European autonomy in the procurement of strategic materials.

The RECYVABAT project meets the criteria of the economic stimulus plan initiated by the French government and the roadmap of projects supported by the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region. The consortium has been awarded subsidies of €6.1m by France Relance and received €334,000 from the Region.

About the partners

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.

Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.

Every day, the Orano group's 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource- efficient world, now and tomorrow.