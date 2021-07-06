checkAd

Equity Holding Arctic Star Exploration Reports First Laboratory Results, Confirms Diamonds at the Sequoia Kimberlite Complex, Diagras Project, NWT, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC; FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is very pleased to announce that equity holding Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSXv: ADD) has reported today the first laboratory results, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC; FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is very pleased to announce that equity holding Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSXv: ADD) has reported today the first laboratory results, confirming the discovery of diamonds at its Sequoia Kimberlite Complex located 22 km NNE of the Diavik diamond mine and 36 km E of the Ekati diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories. To read Arctic Star Explorations' news release please click here. On June 22nd, 2021 Arctic Star Exploration announced it had filed 27 new claims on the Diagras project, increasing its land position to 48,346 Ha.

"This is just the first hole, there's much more to come from the Diagras project" remarked President Dave Hodge, "and these results reported by Arctic Star today are going to rekindle the northern Canadian diamond rush of a decade ago. We look forward to further news from the Arctic Star team."

To learn more about this exciting new diamond discovery from Arctic Star Exploration, please join Zimtu Capital tomorrow via Zoom at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) with the team from Arctic Star, including Pat Power, President and CEO and Buddy Doyle, VP Exploration.

RSVP here to reserve your place: https://event.zimtu.com/arcticstar/

About Arctic Star Exploration Corp.

Arctic Star is predominantly a diamond explorer, recently discovering 5 new kimberlites in the prolific Lac De Gras kimberlite field that supports 2 multi-billion-dollar kimberlite mining complexes. The company also has a 958 Ha Exploration permit containing several diamond bearing kimberlites on its Timantti project, Kuusamo Finland. Arctic Star has optioned its Stein diamond project in Nunavut to GGL Resources Corp. (TSXv: GGL) who plan work once Covid restrictions lift. The company continues to look for appropriate diamond opportunities elsewhere. For more information, please visit https://www.arcticstar.ca.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit http://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654415/Equity-Holding-Arctic-Star-Explorati ...




