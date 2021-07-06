checkAd

Kӧrber is a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

Kӧrber views recognition as testament to expanded portfolio of supply chain technologies and ability to service customers around the globe

HAMBURG, Germany, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber is placed as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) report. To Körber, the recognition exemplifies the capabilities of its unmatched depth of technologies, spanning software to materials handling automation, to conquer supply chain complexities in some of the most demanding environments worldwide.

"At Körber, depth makes us different," said Chad Collins, CEO Software at Kӧrber Business Area Supply Chain. "For us, our third consecutive placement as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems demonstrates how we assembled the complete product portfolio -  including operational and simulation software, voice and robotics – to empower our customer's to conquer the complexity of their distribution operations. Additionally, our global footprint allows us to service the world's largest companies."

Körber provides WMS products specifically designed for the unique needs of small businesses, global enterprise and third-party logistics providers. Kӧrber is experiencing a strong uptick in demand for the combination of its software and automation solutions. The extension of the K.Motion Warehouse Management Systems with autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) and the K.Motion Warehouse Control System (WCS) gives customers a powerful technology suite to revolutionize picking and putaway material flows and processes. Examples include:

  • Officeworks: Australian chain of office supply stores is capitalizing on more than 100 AMRs, voice and RF users, and Kӧrber's WMS.
  • dm-drogerie markt: Germany's leading drugstore chain was awarded the German Logistics Prize 2020 and has been relying on Körber's warehouse management system at all of its sites for more than 20 years as part of its efficient logistics IT.
  • Boot Barn: Western clothing provider is using Kӧrber's WMS and WCS to consolidate three disparate automation systems and scale with its 40,000 sq. foot distribution center expansion.

"Supply chain is a mission-critical function – and now essentially a house-hold term," notes Rene Hermes, CMO at Kӧrber Business Area Supply Chain. "More than ever, businesses need a partner that not only offers technology, but also works alongside them to develop a solution tailored to their unique complexities. Regardless of consumer expectations, the pandemic, the regulatory environment and everything in-between, we ensure customers' warehousing and logistics processes to thrive."

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for WMS to learn more about the report and Kӧrber's recognition at https://www.koerber-supplychain.com/gartner-magic-quadrant.

* Source: Gartner, "2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems," Simon Tunstall and Dwight Klappich, June 30 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering software, automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098713/Korber_Logo.jpg  




