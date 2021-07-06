checkAd

CARREFOUR Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 18:54  |  40   |   |   

Regulatory News:

CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):

Date

Total number of
issued shares

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Carrefour S.A.!
Long
Basispreis 14,89€
Hebel 7,70
Ask 2,32
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 19,32€
Hebel 7,11
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Real number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)

Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury shares)*

30 June 2021

817 623 840

1 003 892 579

1 040 126 534

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600 €
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy – France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

Carrefour Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CARREFOUR Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers Regulatory News: CARREFOUR (Paris:CA): Date Total number of issued shares Real number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 30 June 2021 817 623 840 1 003 892 579 1 040 126 534 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination ...
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:42 Uhr
JEFFERIES stuft CARREFOUR auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
10:39 Uhr
JPMORGAN stuft CARREFOUR auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
07:35 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS stuft CARREFOUR auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
05.07.21
07.06.21
Carrefour and Tesco Agree Not to Extend Alliance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten