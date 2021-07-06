checkAd

Sumo Logic Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 19:00  |  46   |   |   

Company Positioned for the First Time as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Native SIEM Approach to Modernizing Security Operations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) report*. For a complimentary copy of the full report, download here.

“New entrants like Sumo Logic, signal a reshaping of how modern SIEMs we believe are leading the way to help solve today’s security challenges,” said Greg Martin, VP and General Manager for the Sumo Logic security business unit. “We are thrilled to be included in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM report and recognized for our cloud-native approach that we feel provides holistic visibility into an organization’s security posture with quick time-to-value and the real-time insights analysts need to secure their cloud journey, match the evolving attack surface, reduce alert fatigue and bring innovation to the SOC.”

Customers and partners across the globe are benefitting from having Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM, a cloud-native solution that addresses the challenges facing today’s modern SOC by automating the manual work for security analysts, saving time and enabling them to be more effective by focusing on higher-value security functions. Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM provides continuous intelligence through real-time security and operational analytics and compliance to help automate the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure and security data to derive actionable insights for security teams within seconds.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Kelly Kavanagh | Toby Bussa | John Collins, June 30, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Additional Resources

  • Read our blog to learn more about the advantages of cloud-native SIEM solutions
  • Learn more about how Sumo Logic helps modernize security operations
  • Watch this video to get a quick overview of the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM solution
  • Sign up for a free trial of Sumo Logic

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Media Contacts
Melissa Liton
Sumo Logic
mliton@sumologic.com
(650) 814-3882





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sumo Logic Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Company Positioned for the First Time as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Native SIEM Approach to Modernizing Security Operations REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Record Q2 Production
Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 FORCE Trial in COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia
HUTCHMED Initiates Phase I Trials of novel ERK inhibitor HMPL 295 in Patients with Advanced Solid ...
Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces July 2021 Cash Dividend and Q2 2021 Earnings Release Date
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus