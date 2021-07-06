checkAd

Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadean, the distributed computing start-up, are delighted to announce that they will join as founding members of the Open 3D Engine (O3DE) Project. The Linux Foundation's collaborative project will allow for an open and empowered community, to which Hadean will bring experience in delivering massive scale and immersive game worlds.

 

The O3DE project is based on the AWS Lumberyard game engine - under the permissive Apache 2.0 license. It is the first engine to be integrated with cloud services to allow developers to independently host their games, perform simulations as well as provide support for live streaming via Twitch and other services. Developers will find a comprehensive suite of tools to build the most realistic 3D worlds, AAA games, and simulations. Other major components of the 3D Engine include an editor, best in class Vulkan/DirectX 12/Metal based PBR renderer, animation and integrated packaging and asset pipeline system. Developers will find the flexibility in designing code with visual scripting, C++, LUA, and Python language support, along with full cloud, multiplayer network stack, and cross-platform support for Mobile and PC devices.

Hadean's infrastructure enables the creation of virtual worlds of unparalleled size and detail, and their involvement will create new opportunities for the game development community. Previously, a number of games companies have used Hadean's technology for its benefits. CCP Games, creators of EVE: Online, worked with Hadean on the tech demo Aether Wars, a multi-phase project that culminated in an online game involving over 10k players in a single game. In addition, Hadean worked with Mojang to allow for much larger numbers of players in the lobbies of Minecraft, the most successful video game in the world.

Speaking on the announcement, Technical Director, Aidan Hobson-Sayers said "The release of a fully open source AAA-quality game engine has the potential to significantly reshape the games industry and Hadean is thrilled to be able to support it. We are particularly excited by the modularity goals of O3DE and the potential for integration with our highly scalable distributed simulation engine, in pursuit of a more open ecosystem for gaming and simulation."  

