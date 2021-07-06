Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan

checkAd

Oslo, 06 July 2021 - Adevinta ASA have on the 1st of July 2021 transferred a net total of 2,293 Adevinta shares to its share custodian as part of an acceleration of the matching shares for the Shpock employees that were participating in Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. 

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

Contact information

Marie de Scorbiac / Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.co

About Adevinta:
Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 16 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Kijiji in Canada, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta employs 6,300 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com

 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





